Stock market indices open flat amid weak global cues; Sensex down, Nifty above 17,450

The benchmark indices opened flat on April 1, new financial year and April F&O series on a flat note amid weak global cues.

The Sensex was down 35.02 points or 0.06 percent at 58,533.49. The broader Nifty50 was down 10 points or 0.06 percent at 17,454.80. About 1,222 shares have advanced, 628 shares declined, and 92 shares are unchanged.

Among major gainers on the Nifty were NTPC, Power Grid Corp, Bharti Airtel, ONGC and BPCL while major laggards were Hero MotoCorp, SBI Life Insurance, Infosys, Eicher Motors and HDFC.

Nifty closed marginally in the red on the last day of the financial year after swinging between gains and losses. At close Nifty was down 0.19 percent or 33.5 points at 17,464.7.

Nifty seems to be consolidating after a rise. In the new F&O expiry series and a new fiscal year, we could see some upward momentum after a subdued beginning. Whether this will take Nifty beyond the 17,795 mark will be interesting to watch. On downmoves 17,344 could be a support.

Asian shares decline

Shares in Asia-Pacific fell Friday morning following overnight losses on Wall Street. Asain stocks fell Friday after their worst quarter since the pandemic bear market, buffeted by economic risks from tightening Federal Reserve monetary policy and Russia’s war in Ukraine.

US stocks close lower

All three major US stock benchmarks closed lower Thursday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 index and Nasdaq Composite booking their largest quarterly drop in two years, capping a first quarter in which the Federal Reserve’s monetary tightening and the Russian invasion of Ukraine have weighed on sentiment. In March, the Dow rose 2.3 percent, the S&P 500 climbed 3.6 percent and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 3.4 percent. For the first quarter, the Dow dropped 4.6 percent, the S&P 500 slid 4.9 percent and the Nasdaq tumbled 9.1 percent.

The PCE core price index, the Fed’s favored inflation measure, rose 5.4 percent year over year in February, up from 5.2 percent a month earlier. Consumer spending rose 0.2% in February, below forecast.

OPEC, allies to boost output

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, including Russia, agreed, as expected, early Thursday to stick with a plan to boost output by 432,000 barrels a day in May. OPEC+ has resisted pleas to more rapidly boost production. In oil futures, West Texas Intermediate crude for May delivery fell 7 percent to settle at $100.28 a barrel.

Crude prices down

US crude fell 5.4 percent to $107.29 per barrel and Brent was at $100.74, down 6.6 percent on the day. Oil prices had surged since Russia invaded Ukraine in late February and the United States and allies responded with hefty sanctions on Russia, the second-largest exporter of crude.

On Thursday, crude oil settled on a weaker note in the international markets. Crude oil prices are moving lower through Asia-Pacific trading, extending overnight losses. The slide lower came after President Joe Biden announced that the United States would release one million barrels of oil per day from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) for up to 180 days. In additions to that allies and partners will also release 30-50 million barrel of oils. However, OPEC+ nations stick to its production quota and agreed to increase production of 4,32,000 barrels per day from 1st May, despite rising crude oil prices. Natural gas prices were supported after Russia asks to make payment in rubles for gas exports and Germany and other countries are denying the Russian demand.

Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd., said, "We expect crude oil prices to remain volatile due to geo-political tensions and Chinese lockdowns. Crude oil is having support at $96.50–94.80 and resistance is at $103.50–105.00. In INR terms crude oil has support at Rs7,540-7,380; while resistance is at Rs7,910–8,050."

India hikes domestic natural gas prices

The Indian Government on March 31 announced a hike in the domestic natural gas prices to $6.10 per MMBtu, more than double the existing prices as energy prices surged globally. The new price will be applicable for six months beginning April 1. Currently, the price of domestic natural gas stands at $2.9 per MMBtu.

Huge increase in fiscal deficit

The Centre's fiscal deficit jumped to 82.7 percent of the FY22 target in April 2021-February 2022. The fiscal deficit had amounted to 76.0 percent of the full-year target for the corresponding period of FY21. The huge increase in the fiscal deficit in February was because of transfers to states. In February, the Centre transferred Rs 2.42 lakh crore to states as against Rs 95,082 crore in January and Rs 35,281 crore in February 2021.

Govt to borrow Rs 8.45 lakh cr in first half of current fiscal

The Indian Government plans to borrow Rs 8.45 lakh crore in the first half of the current fiscal, accounting for 59.4% of its planned borrowings for the year. Gross borrowings for the full fiscal are pegged at Rs 14.31 lakh crore. Last year, the government had borrowed Rs 7.02 lakh crore in the first half, of its total borrowings of just over Rs 12 lakh crore.

India’s current account in the three months ended December 2021 widened sharply, led by a rise in the merchandise trade deficit. The nation’s current account recorded a deficit of $23 billion in the October-December quarter against a deficit of $9.9 billion in the July-September quarter. As a percentage of GDP, the current account balance was at 2.7 percent in the reported quarter compared with 1.3percent in the preceding three months. The widening of the deficit was on account of a rise in the merchandise trade deficit to $60.4 billion from $44.4 billion in the previous quarter.

China factory activity slumps

China's factory activity slumped at the fastest pace in two years in March, as the domestic COVID-19 resurgence and the economic fallout from the Ukraine war triggered sharp falls in production and demand, a business survey showed on Friday. The Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 48.1 in March, indicating the steepest rate of contraction since February 2020, from 50.4 in the previous month.

Bullion outlook

On Thursday, Gold and silver showed very high volatility, precious metals opened on a weaker note but Lower level buying were seen in mid-trading session after disappointing Chinese manufacturing PMI data and rising Unemployment claims in United States but prices slipped from their highs once again in the later evening session after The dollar index gained and crude oil prices slipped to $100 per barrel.

Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd., said, "We expect both precious metals to remain volatile in today’s session ahead of the U.S. non-farm employment and ISM manufacturing data. Gold has support at $1916-1904, while resistance at $1940-1950. Silver has support at $24.55- 24.10, while resistance is at $25.20-25.45. In INR terms, gold has support at Rs 51,720–51,450, while resistance is at Rs 52,340–52,550. Silver has support at Rs 66,920- 66,430 while resistance is at Rs 67,980–68,350."

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, April 01, 2022, 09:26 AM IST