Stock market indices likely to open flat to mildly higher

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening for the index in India with a 5 points gains. The Nifty futures were trading at 16,282 on the Singaporean Exchange around 07:15 AM.

The blue-chip Dow and the benchmark S&P 500 gained 6.56 points or 0.15 percent to 4,438.91 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 73.34 points or 0.49 percent to 14,786.84

Indian markets could open flat to mildly higher, despite the mixed Asian markets today and mixed US markets on Tuesday, said Deepak Jasani, Head-Retail Research, HDFC Securities.

"Nifty is expected to open positive , up by about 40 points at 16310 levels. Since the last few days Nifty had been trading in 16180 to 16360 range. On the break of 16,360 on closing basis with higher then average volumes Nifty can test 16,450 and 16,500 levels in the next few days. Banknifty can test 37,000 levels if it closes above 36200 with good volumes. Trend in Nifty will remain bullish as long as its trading above 15,900 levels," said Gaurav Udani, Founder & CEO, ThincRedBlu Securities.

Indian benchmark indices surged up in late trade to end marginally in the positive on Aug 10. Nifty finally closed 22 points or 0.13 percent higher at 16,280.

US markets closed in green yesterday after the Senate passed a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package. European indices were also closed with modest gains yesterday. Oil prices bounced from recent losses led by signs of global demand recovery.

According to Mohit Nigam, Head-PMS, Hem Securitiess, "Stock specific actions can be witnessed in stocks such as Chalet Hotels (Appointed Milind Wadekar as CFO), Insecticides India (Closed buyback on August 10), GMR Infrastructure (Board to meet on August 13 to consider raising up to Rs 6,000 crore). Key earnings to watch today include Bata India, Pidilite Industries, Endurance Technologies, HEG, India Cements etc.

On technical front, Nifty50 shall continue on its upside momentum with support levels of 16,100 and the near term resistance at 16,400. We believe any significant dip is a good opportunity to accumulate quality stocks in these markets."

Nifty has closed in a narrow band of 16238-16280 over the last five sessions suggesting a tug of war between bulls and bears as far as index heavyweights are concerned although the broader market continues to bleed. We expect the Nifty to breakout upwards of this band (though mildly) before seeing a larger correction.

Jay Thakkar - VP and Head of Equity Research at Marwadi Shares and Finance Limited, "The Nifty managed to recover well from yesterday's low and closed above 16200 levels indicating that there is good buying interest at the lower levels. On the upside, there is a resistance at each 100 points till 16500 levels. On the lower side, there is an immediate support at 16000 levels so that broader range for the index is 16,500-16,000 levels. And since the momentum indicator in the daily chart is in buy mode the strategy should be to buy on dips and sell on rise in this range bound market."

The Banknifty on the other hand has been unable to close above 36200 levels which is proving to be a stiff resistance in the near term and 35700 is an immediate support on a closing basis and below that 35500 levels. So it's expected to trade within this range of 36200-35500 in this weekly expiry. If it manages to take off 36200 then it will rise till 36500- 36700 levels in immediate basis.

US stock close higher

US stocks ended mostly higher Tuesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 index each logging a record close, as the Senate passed a $1 trillion infrastructure bills and investors awaited data due this week on inflation. Stocks pushed mostly higher though the delta variant of coronavirus and its potential impact on global economic growth remained in focus.

The gains come as the Senate on Tuesday voted 69-30 to approve a bipartisan infrastructure bill, sending the $1 trillion measure to the House of Representatives for its approval. The bill, known as the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, calls for $550 billion in new public-works spending above what already was expected in future federal investments, including $110 billion for roads, bridges and other projects, as well as $66 billion for rail, $65 billion for broadband internet and $55 billion for water systems.

A fight looms, however, over a $3.5 trillion, Democratic-backed package of additional spending that House Democrats have said must first be passed under budget reconciliation before considering the infrastructure package.

US productivity grew 2.3% in the second quarter after a revised 4.3 percent rise the previous three months. The rapid spread of the Delta variant has pushed COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the US to a six-month high, with cases averaging 100,000 for three days in a row - up 35 percent over the past week.

The current inflation spike shouldn't push the Federal Reserve to tighten monetary policy prematurely, with more months of labor data needed before any changes as well as more certainty that the pace of price increases will remain above the Fed's 2 percent target, Chicago Fed president Charles Evans said on Tuesday.

Asia stocks mixed

Asian shares are trading lower today with Straits Times, Hang Seng and Taiwan weighted down 0.5 percent each, while Nikkei index is up 0.5 percent. Wall Street sailed to record highs on the back of a $1 trillion infrastructure plan passed by the US Senate.

Dollar near four-month high against Euro

The dollar hovered near a four-month high against the Euro and scaled a five-week peak on the Japanese yen on Wednesday, as traders awaited US inflation data and wagered a high reading could pressure the Federal Reserve to wind back policy support.

Oil prices up

Oil prices rose more than 2 percent on Tuesday, rebounding from recent losses on signs of rising fuel demand in the US despite a surge in the COVID-19 cases.

Oil was up on Wednesday morning in Asia thanks to a brightening outlook, but the growing number of COVID-19 cases globally capped gains for the black liquid. Brent oil futures inched up 0.06 percent to $70.67 by 2.27 AM and WTI futures inched up 0.03 percent to $63.81.

US Crude oil supply data from the American Petroleum Institue showed a draw of 816,000 barrels for the week ending August 6. Forecasts prepared by Investing.com had predicted a 1,050 million barrel draw, while an 879,000 barrel draw was recorded during the previous week.

Company results today

The following companies will release their quarterly earnings today (August 11): Cadila Healthcare, Aptech, Aries Agro, Ashiana Housing, Aster DM Healthcare, Antony Waste Handling Cell, Bajaj Electricals, Bata India, BF Utilities, Birla Cable, Bharat Road Network, CESC, CreditAccess Grameen, Cummins India, Endurance Technologies, Equitas Holdings, Force Motors, Greaves Cotton, HEG, IDFC, India Cement, Kolte-Patil Developers, Lemon Tree Hotels, Novartis India, Pidilite Industries, PNC Infratech, Rupa & Company, Take Solutions, VIP Industries, and VA Tech Wabag.

Seven stocks under F&O ban

Canara Bank, Indiabulls Housing Finance, NALCO, Punjab National Bank, RBL Bank, SAIL and Sun TV Network are under the F&O ban.

RBI guidelines for overseas investment

The Reserve Bank of India on Monday issued draft guidelines to further liberalise regulatory framework governing overseas investment with a view to promote ease of doing business. The RBI placed on its website two documents: draft Foreign Exchange Management (Non-debt Instruments-OVerseas Investment)Rules, 2021, and draft Foreign Exchange Management (Overseas Investment) Regulations, 201.

Published on: Wednesday,August 11, 2021, 09:02 AM IST