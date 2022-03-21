Stock market indices in red: Sensex plunges over 500 points, Nifty below 17,200

The benchmark indices plunged during noon trade due to selling pressure in energy, financial and FMCG stocks. Sensex was down over 500 points while the Nifty declined nearly 140 points. Bank, capital goods, FMCG, oil & gas and power indices are trading lower.

At 1.33 PM, the the 30 stock S&P BSE Sensex plunged 506.23 or 0.87 percent at 57,357.70. The broader Nifty50 declined 139.20 or 0.81 percent at 17,147.85.

At 12.05 PM, the Sensex was trading 190.72 points or 0.33 per cent down at 57,673.21 points against its previous session's close at 57,863.93 points.

Earlier, the Sensex opened in the positive at 58,030.41 points and surged to a high of 58,127.95 points in the morning trade. However, the Sensex slipped into negative shortly after opening of the trade. It fell to a low of 57,569.85 points. The Nifty 50 was trading 38.10 points or 0.22 percent down at 17,248.95 points against its previous session's close at 17,287.05 points.

Energy, financial and FMCG stocks were among the major losers. Power Grid Corporation slipped 2.08 percent to Rs 207.15. State Bank of India slumped 2.02 percent to Rs 491.75. Kotak Bank slumped 1.79 percent to Rs 1,787.35. IndusInd Bank fell 1.46 percent to Rs 918.85. Hindustan Unilever fell 2.00 percent to Rs 2060.00. Nestle India was trading 1.81 percent down at Rs 17,953.00.

The index heavyweight Reliance Industries was trading 0.60 percent down at Rs 2,466.90.

Maruti Suzuki jumped 2.55 percent to Rs 7,889.40. Titan, Sun Pharma, Tata Steel, and Wipro were among the major Sensex gainers.

Published on: Monday, March 21, 2022, 01:46 PM IST