Stock market indices close in red: Sensex declines 709 points, Nifty below 16,700-mark

The benchmark indices wiped out all the early gains and traded lower for the day due to weak cues from the US and UK market. The Nifty index fell 1.2 percent to settle at 16,663 levels while Banknifty closed at 35,022.65 levels with 0.82 percent loss.The Nifty closed below 16,700.

All the sector indices closed at mixed note, Nifty Metal dragged 4 percent followed by Nifty IT, MEDIA & ENEGRY sector lost 2 percent in a day.

At close, the Sensex was down 709.17 points or 1.26 percent at 55,776.85. The Nifty was down 208.30 points or 1.23 percent at 16,663. About 1296 shares have advanced, 2014 shares declined, and 95 shares are unchanged.

From the 30-share Sensex pack, Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Infosys, Reliance Industries Limited, Axis Bank and HCL Tech were the major drags. On the other hand, Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, Nestle India, Asian Paints and Titan were among the gainers

Among the top Nifty losers were Hindalco Industries, ONGC, Tata Steel, Coal India and JSW Steel. At the closing bell, the gainers were Tata Consumer Products, M&M, Cipla, Shree Cements and Maruti Suzuki.

Sachin Gupta, AVP-Research, Choice Broking said, "Technically, the stocks havee formed a Bearish Engulfing Candlestick pattern on the daily chart and slipped below the Middle Bollinger Band formation, which suggests a further downside move. In addition, the index has also shifted below 21-Days EMA on the daily chart. However, an indicator MACD is showing position crossover. At present, the index has support at 16400 levels while resistance comes at 16,930 levels. On the other hand, Bank Nifty has support at 34,000 levels while resistance at 35,700 levels."

Markets end five-day winning streak

Indian equity markets end a five-day winning streak on the back of weak global cues and rising US bond yields ahead of the FOMC meeting outcome on Wednesday. Parth Nyati, Founder, Tradingo, said, "We were outperforming due to a sharp fall in crude oil prices and a pause in selling by FIIs." However, Nifty and Banknifty were trading near their important resistance levels after a smart pullback. Nifty had an immediate resistance around its 200-DMA which is currently placed at 16980 level while bank nifty was trading near its 20-DMA therefore we saw selling pressure at higher levels.

On the downside, Nifty has a strong demand zone at 16,500-16,400 area while 34,300-34,000 is a critical support zone for the Bank Nifty. It seems that the market is factoring in a positive outcome on the Russia-Ukraine front as there is a sharp fall in commodity prices however the slowdown in China is also causing pressure on commodity prices which is a tailwind for the Indin equity markets. The most important event apart from the Russia-Ukrain war is the FOMC meeting outcome, Nyati added.

Investor sentiments got a hit amid negative global market cues, said Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities. The news of rising COVID cases and lockdowns in major Chinese cities has sent negative signals to the market. Meanwhile, US federal bank has a two-day meet starting from today. General market sentiments expect a 25bps hike in interest rates to curb the situation of rising inflation. On the technical front key resistance levels for Nifty50 is 17,000 and on the downside 16,600 will act as strong support. For Bank Nifty key resistance level is 35,700 and on the downside 34,000 will act as strong support, he added.

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities, said, technically, in the short term market is still on the bullish side. However, on daily charts Nifty has formed a bearish candle which indicates strong possibility of temporary weakness. "We are of the view that, as long as the Nifty holding the levels of 16,500-164,00 the uptrend is intact. On the higher side the immediate hurdle would be 16,900-16,950. On the downside, any fall below 16,400 may increase further weakness up to 16,350-16,300. In the coming days, the markets are expected remain volatile hence level based trading would be the ideal strategy for the day traders," he added.

Rupee-Ruble trade to buy Russian crude

Investors also took a note of premature news that India is considering to buy Russian crude oil at discounted prices by facilitating Rupee-Ruble trade, said Nigam. The government has also announced the beneficiaries of the auto PLI scheme. Some prominent names that bagged the approval are Maruti Suzuki India ltd, Bharat Forge, Bosch, Pricol, Lumax among many others.

Asian markets end sharply lower

Bourses in Hong Kong and Shanghai settled sharply lower amid concerns over fresh virus lockdowns. Tokyo was marginally higher.

Exchanges in Europe were largely trading lower in the afternoon trade.

Stock exchanges in the US settled on a mixed note in the overnight trade.

Fed meet keeping markets on edge

The scheduled Federal Reserve policy meeting is also keeping markets on edge.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services told PTI, "The world equity market lost its momentum as new financial and trade sanctions were imposed on Russia along with the suspension of gas imports. It is a setback for the market sentiment, which was improving in anticipation of a truce in war. The Indian market was outperforming due to ease in commodity prices. World markets are also lower ahead of the US Fed meeting."

Crude tumbles

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude tumbled 6.11 per cent to $100.4 a barrel.

FIIs continue to sell

Foreign institutional investors continued their selling spree in Indian markets as they offloaded shares worth Rs 176.52 crore on a net basis on Monday, according to exchange data.

Published on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 03:47 PM IST