Stock Market Closing March 5: Sensex At 74,085.99, Nifty Below 22,474.05; Indices End Day In Green

Indices End Day In Green | Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

The indices on Wednesday closed on a positive note.

The 30-share BSE Sensex closed at 74,085.99, up by 408.86 points or 0.55 per cent. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty ended the day at 22,474.05, up 117.75 or 0.53 per cent.

Nifty Bank gained 384.40 points or 0.26 per cent at 47,965.40.

From the Sensex pack, Bharti Airtel, Kotak Bank and Axis Bank were among the major gainers whereas SBI, Maruti and Tata Steel were among the laggards.

From the Nifty pack, once again, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Auto and Axis Bank were the major gainers. NTPC, BPCL and ONGC were among the losers.

Market on Wednesday morning

The Indian markets opened in a Red on Wednesday with Sensex at 73,587.70, down by 89.43 points, and Nifty at 22,306.90, down by 49.40 points.

Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading low at 47,481.35 also down by 99.65 points.

The Indian Rupee ended the day's trade at 82.82, gaining 0.09 per cent against the US Dollar.