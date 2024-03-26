 Stock Market Closing March 26: Indices End Day In Red; Sensex At 72,470.30, Nifty Below 22,100; Bajaj Finance Gains, PowerGrid Slumps
Stock Market Closing March 26: Indices End Day In Red; Sensex At 72,470.30, Nifty Below 22,100; Bajaj Finance Gains, PowerGrid Slumps

Oliviya KunjumonUpdated: Tuesday, March 26, 2024, 03:33 PM IST
article-image
Indices End Day In Green | Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

The stock markets ended Tuesday on a lower note as both the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty closed in the red.

The 30-share BSE Sensex closed the day at 72,470.30, down by 361.64 points or 0.50 per cent. Similarly, the NSE Nifty ended negatively at 22,020.85, down by 75.90 points or 0.34 per cent.

Moreover, Nifty Bank saw a dip, falling by 238.60 points or 0.51 per cent to settle at 46,625.15.

Major gainers and Losers - BSE & NSE

From the Sensex pack, Bajaj Finance, LT, NTPC, Tata Motors, and Axis Bank emerged as the major gainers, while PowerGrid, Bharti Airtel, Wipro, Kotak Bank, and HDFC Bank suffered losses.

In the Nifty pack, Bajaj Finance, Hindalco, Adani Ports, Britannia and NTPC led the gains, while PowerGrid, Eicher Motors, Bharti Airtel, Eicher Motors, Wipro, and HDFC Bank were among the laggards.

Markets on Tuesday morning

The Indian markets on Tuesday opened in Red on Tuesday with Sensex at 72,664.09, down by 167.85 points, and Nifty at 22,028.45, down by 68.30 points.

Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading low at 46,754.00 also down by 109.75 points.

