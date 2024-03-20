Stock Market Closing March 20: Indices End Day In Green; Sensex At 72,748.42, Nifty Above 21,800

Indices End Day In Green | Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

Stock markets ended Wednesday on a high note as both the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty closed in the green.

The 30-share BSE Sensex closed the day at 72,101.69, marking a gain of 89.64 points or 0.12 per cent. Similarly, the NSE Nifty ended positively at 21,851.15, up by 33.70 points or 0.15 per cent.

However, Nifty Bank saw a slight dip, falling by 59.60 points or 0.13 per cent to settle at 46,325.20.

Major gainer and losers - BSE and NSE

From the Sensex pack, Maruti, PowerGrid, SBI, Nestle, and ITC were the major gainers whereas Tata Steel, Tata Motors, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, and Hindustan Unilever were among the major losers.

From the Nifty pack, Eicher Motors, Maruti, Nestle India, Power Grid, and SBI were the top gainers. Tata Steel, Tata Consumer, Tata Motors, Axis Bank, and Cipla were among the losers.