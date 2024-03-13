 Stock Market Closing March 13: Sensex At 72,761.89, Nifty Below 22,000; Indices End Day In Red
Stock Market Closing March 13: Sensex At 72,761.89, Nifty Below 22,000; Indices End Day In Red

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, March 13, 2024, 03:35 PM IST
article-image
Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The indices on Wednesday closed the day's trade in red.

The 30-share BSE Sensex closed at 72,761.89, down by 906.07 points or 1.23 per cent. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty ended the day at 21,997.70, down 338 or 1.51 per cent.

Nifty Bank lost 301.10 points or 0.64 per cent at 46,981.30.

From the Sensex pack, ITC, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, Kotak Bank, and HDFC Bank were among the major gainers whereas PowerGrid, NTPC, Tata Steel, Tata Motors, and JSW Steel were among the laggards.

From the Nifty pack, ITC, ICICI Bank, Cipla, Bajaj Finance, and HDFC Bank were the major gainers. Adani Ports, PowerGrid, Coal India, Adani Enterprises, and NTPC were among the losers.

article-image

Markets on Wednesday morning

The Indian markets opened in Green on Wednesday with Sensex at 73,935.53, up by 267.57 points, and Nifty at 22,404.00, up by 68.30 points. Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading high at 47,423.00 also up by 140.60 points.

