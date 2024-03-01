Stock Market Closing March 1: Indian Market Rally, As Indices End In Green; Sensex At 72,901.01 & Nifty At 22,119.90

Stock Market Opening | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The stock markets ended Friday with major gains .

The 30-share BSE Sensex closed at 73,745.35, up by 1245.05 points or 0.42 per cent. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty ended the day at 22,338.75, up by 355.95 or 1.62 per cent

Nifty Bank went up by 1,166.00 points or 2.53 per cent at 47,286.90.

From the Sensex pack, Tata Motors, TCS, PowerGrid, IndusInd Bank, and Sun Pharma were among the major gainers whereas Bajaj Finance, SBI, Bajaj Finserv, Axis Bank, and NTPC were among the laggards.

The Indian markets opened green on Friday with Sensex at 72,901.01 , down by 400.71 points, and Nifty at 22,119.90, down by 137.10 points. Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading higher at 46,498.05 up by 377.15 points.