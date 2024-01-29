Stock Market Closing January 29: Sensex At 71,941.57, Nifty Above 21,700; Indices End Day In Green

Share market Closing: Indices End Day In Green |

The indices on Monday closed on a positive note.

The 30-share BSE Sensex closed at 71,941.57, up by 1240.90points or 1.76 per cent. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty ended the day at 21,737.60, up 385 points or 1.8 per cent.

Nifty Bank gained 576.20 points or 1.28 per cent at 45,442.35.

From the Sensex pack, Reliance, Tata Motors, PowerGrid, NTPC, and LT were among the major gainers whereas ITC, Infosys, JSW Steel, Tech Mahindra, and TCS were among the laggards.

From the Nifty pack, ONGC, Reliance, Coal India, Adani Enterprises, and Adani Ports were the major gainers Cipla, ITC, Infosys, LTIM, and Bajaj Auto were among the losers.

Markets on Monday Morning

The markets opened higher on Monday with Sensex at 71,091.22, up by 390.55 points, and Nifty at 21,469.95, up by 117.35 points. Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading higher at 45,251.20, up by 387.05 points or 0.86 per cent.