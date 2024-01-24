 Stock Market Closing January 24: Sensex At 71,060.31, Nifty Above 21,400; Indices End Day In Green
Stock Market Closing January 24: Sensex At 71,060.31, Nifty Above 21,400; Indices End Day In Green

Oliviya KunjumonUpdated: Wednesday, January 24, 2024, 03:36 PM IST
Share market Closing: Indices End Day In Green

The indices on Wednesday closed on a positive note.

The 30-share BSE Sensex closed at 71,060.31, up by 689.76 points or 0.98 per cent. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty ended the day at 21,453.95, up 215.15 points or 1.01 per cent.

Nifty Bank gained 67.35 points or 0.15 per cent at 45,082.40.

From the Sensex pack, Tata Steel, HCL Tech, IndusInd Bank, PowerGrid, and Tech Mahindra were among the major gainers whereas ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Asian Paints, and TCS were among the laggards.

From the Nifty pack, Hindalco, Dr Reddy Laboratories, IndusInd bank, Tata Steel, and HCL Tech were the major gainers whereas ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Asian Paints, Adani Ports, and Hero MotoCorp were among the losers.

