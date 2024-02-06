 Stock Market Closing February 6: Sensex At 72,186.09, Nifty Above 21,950; Indices End Day In Green
Stock Market Closing February 6: Sensex At 72,186.09, Nifty Above 21,950; Indices End Day In Green

From the Sensex pack, HCL Tech, TCS, Maruti, Wipro, and LT were among the major gainers PowerGrid, IndusInd Bank, ITC, Kotak Bank, and Bajaj Finserv were among the laggards.

Oliviya KunjumonUpdated: Tuesday, February 06, 2024, 03:35 PM IST
article-image
Indices End Day In Green | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The indices on Tueday closed on a positive note.

The 30-share BSE Sensex closed at 72,186.09, up by 454.67 points or 0.63 per cent. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty ended the day at 21,939.15, up 167.45 or 0.77 per cent

Nifty Bank fell 44.20 points or 0.10 per cent at 45,781.35.

From the Sensex pack, HCL Tech, TCS, Maruti, Wipro, and LT were among the major gainers PowerGrid, IndusInd Bank, ITC, Kotak Bank, and Bajaj Finserv were among the laggards.

From the Nifty pack, BPCL, HDFC Life, HCL Tech, TCS, and Maruti were the major gainers. PowerGrid, Britannia, IndusInd Bank, ITC, and Grasim were among the losers.

Markets on Tuesday Morning

The markets opened higher on Tuesday with Sensex at 71,970.82, up by 109.65 points, and Nifty at 21,793.50, up by 21.80 points. Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading lower at 45,715.90, up by 109.65 points or 0.24 per cent.

