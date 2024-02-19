Stock Market Closing February 19: Sensex At 72,708.16, Nifty Above 22,000; Indices End Day In Green | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The indices on Monday closed on a positive note.

The 30-share BSE Sensex closed at 72,708.16, up by 281.52 points or 0.39 per cent. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty ended the day at 22,116.25, up 75.55 or 0.34 per cent.

Nifty Bank gained 159.95 points or 0.34 per cent at 46,544.80.

From the Sensex pack, Bajaj Finserv, ICICI bank, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance and Sun Pharma were among the major gainers whereas LT, Wipro, IndusInd Bank, TCS and Tata Motors were among the laggards.

From the Nifty pack, Grasim, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Auto, Cipla, and Bharti Airtel were the major gainers. Coal India, LT, Wipro, HDFC Life, and LTIM were among the losers.

Markets on Monday morning

The markets opened higher on Monday with Sensex at 72,627.60, up by 200.96 points, and Nifty at 22,080.80, up by 43.10 points. Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading higher at 46,468.10, up by 83.25 points or 0.18 per cent.