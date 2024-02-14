Stock Market Closing February 14: Sensex At 71,833.17, Nifty Above 21,800; Indices End Day In Green

Share market Closing: Indices End Day In Green |

The indices on Wednesday closed on a positive note.

The 30-share BSE Sensex closed at 71,833.17, up by 277.98 points or 0.39 per cent. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty ended the day at 21,840.05, up 96.80 or 0.45 per cent

Nifty Bank gained 405.90 points or 0.89 per cent at 45,908.30.

From the Sensex pack, SBI, Tata Steel, Axis Bank, Maruti, and NTPC were among the major gainers whereas Tech Mahindra, Sun Pharma, TCS, Infosys, and UltraTech Cement were among the laggards.

From the Nifty pack, BPCL, SBI, ONGC, Coal India, and Tata Steel were the major gainers. Tech Mahindra, Cipla, Dr Reddy Laboratories, Infosys, and TCS were among the losers.

Markets on Wednesday Morning

The markets opened lower on Wednesday with Sensex at 71,035.25 , down by 519.94 points, and Nifty at 21,565.35, down by 177.90 points. Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading lower at 45,072.50, down by 429.90 points or 0.94 per cent.