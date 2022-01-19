STL poised for growth; declares solid wins in new markets and accelerates investments in 5G

STL , an industry leading integrator of digital networks, stated that it has reached a robust order book of Rs 117 Bn and recorded revenues of Rs 13.6 billion.

The company added that it has taken some bold bets to drive aggressive growth in this decade of network creation.

The company affirmed that many of its strategic investments have converted into large scale revenues and new technologies have become market ready.

STL also charted its course for becoming a Net-Zero company by 2030, and launched an integrated 5G offering to cater to the global demand.

The company stated that it has made headway in new product line of Optical Interconnect, winning multi-year contracts across Europe, cumulatively valued at over ~Rs 7 billion and expanded its footprint in the US with 5G-ready optical products, winning new orders to the tune of ~Rs 3 billion.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 07:22 PM IST