STFL Trading and Finance Acquires 4.06% Stake in Triveni Engineering and Industries | The shares were acquired from Rati Sawhney by way of inter-se transfer between promoters.

STFL Trading and Finance on Monday acquired 88,88,889 shares representing 4.06 per cent of Triveni Engineering & Industries, the company announced through an exchange filing. The company acquired the shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange.

The shares were acquired from Rati Sawhney by way of inter-se transfer between promoters for Rs 348.90 per equity share. The shares held by Rati Sawhney fell from 15126737 representing 8.34 per cent to 18258411 representing 2.85 per cent.

Triveni Engineering shares increase to 36.40%

The shares of the Triveni Engineering and Industries increased from 32.34 per cent comprising 7,07,88,187 shares to 36.40 per cent consisting of 7,96,77,076 shares.

Triveni Engineering and Industries shares

The shares of Triveni Engineering and Industries were trading at Rs 356 up by 7.41 per cent.