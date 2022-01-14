Sterlite Power completes ownership transfer in IndiGrid Investment to Electron

Sterlite Power said that it has completed the transfer of its ownership in IndiGrid Investment Managers Ltd (IIML) to Electron IM Pte Ltd, an affiliate of KKR & Co Inc.

The ownership transfer has been effected as per the amended and restated shareholders agreement entered between Sterlite Power and Electron, dated August 4, 2020.

Post this transfer, Electron will hold 100% equity shareholding in IIML, the company stated.

Sterlite Power will continue its collaboration with IndiGrid and KKR to support infrastructure development in the country.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Friday, January 14, 2022, 09:58 PM IST