Sterling and Wilson Solar commissions 66 MWp solar energy project in Jordan

Sterling and Wilson Solar today announced that it has commissioned the 66 MWp Al Husainiyah solar power plant in Jordan.

The project is located on an area of 1.3 sq. kms in Ma’an Governorate, 200 km south of Amman.

The Al Husainiyah project will save around 50,000 tonnes of carbon emissions annually, thus reducing the dependency on fossil fuels and unlocking large scale solar opportunities for the country.

Amit Jain, Global CEO, Sterling and Wilson Solar Group said, “Due to the outspread of COVID-19 and subsequent lockdowns in India and other countries, there were delays in manufacturing, FAT of material and construction work of the Al Husainiyah project in Jordan. However, we arranged priority deliveries for material from OEMs, enabled remote monitoring, hired a local team, and provided necessary training to them, to deliver the project as per the agreed timelines.”

“This is our third project in the country, and these projects are critical for Jordan’s economic growth by reducing its reliance on costly hydrocarbon imports for power generation”, he further added.

Published on: Tuesday, September 21, 2021, 10:33 AM IST