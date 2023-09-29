Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Bags New Order Worth ₹1,535 Cr From NTPC REL In Khavda, Gujarat | LinkedIn

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Limited (SWRE), announced that it has received the Notification of Award for the EPC project of 300 MWac of NTPC Renewable Energy Limited (NTPC REL) at Khavda RE Power Park, Rann of Kutch, Gujarat, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The total Contract Price, including O&M for 3 years, would be Rs 1,535 crore (inclusive of taxes).

This is the third order for SWRE from NTPC REL in just over a year. This 300 MWac project is synergistically located between the first two projects won. The formal contract signing is likely to happen in due course.

Amit Jain, Global CEO, Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Group said, “We are delighted to win and partner again with NTPC Renewable Energy. The continued partnership further demonstrates the trust and leadership of SWRE’s project management capabilities and global expertise. The new order win of 300 MWac complements our existing portfolio of approximately 2.47 GWac currently under execution for NTPC REL in Khavda and helps us leverage the low module price environment globally."

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Limited shares

The shares of Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Limited on Friday at 11:15 am IST were at Rs 361, up by 3.65 percent.