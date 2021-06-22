Step closer towards 5G dream, increasing FDI flows, and record-breaking COVID-19 vaccination: Three things Teji Mandi investors should know on June 22, 2021

The 5G Dream

Bharti Airtel and Tata Group have entered into a strategic partnership to develop 5G infrastructure locally.

It will include deploying Open-RAN-based 5G radio and other core solutions that are completely developed in India. Airtel is expected to start a pilot testing project in January 2022. Both the companies are also exploring the possibility of exporting 5G solution-based services once it is proven commercially viable.

While Airtel is planning to start its pilot next year, Jio has already started the project in Mumbai. The efforts from both these telecom giants, along with their partners, will create a stronger pitch for ‘Made in India’ networks. And achieve the objective of keeping the network free from Chinese interference.

Buoyant FDI Flow

India emerged among the handful of countries that received positive FDI flow in 2020. India received an FDI inflow of USD 64 bn in 2020, which was 27% higher than $51 billion in 2019 as per the UN's World Investment Report.

It is significant considering that total global investment flows shrank 35% to $1 trillion under the impact of the pandemic. China, Hongkong, and UAE were the other countries that managed to see a rise in FDI flow in 2020.

Mergers and acquisitions (M&A) especially carried out in the technology space contributed majorly to lift the FDI in India. With this performance, India has also improved on its position when compared with the previous year. In 2019, India was the eighth largest FDI destination.

A Record-Breaking Day

In a remarkable achievement, India has managed to administer nearly 81 lakh doses in a single day. Out of this, over 55 lakh jabs were administered in the 18-44 age category.

The officials also claimed it to be the highest single-day vaccination number in the world, where India has vaccinated twice the population of New Zealand in a single day.

This was also the first day of the revised COVID-19 vaccination policy, where the centre is procuring 75% of domestically available vaccines. With the 18-44 age group being at the forefront, it also points to improving supply chains.

However, the government still has a long way to go to meet its target of vaccinating its entire population by the end of December. The country would need to administer 1 crore doses/day to reach there.