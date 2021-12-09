Steelbird Hi-tech India launches lightweight riding gloves; made of anti-skid fabric

Helmet manufacturer Steelbird Hi-tech India (SBHT), that manufactures and supplies riding gears has now introduced ultra-stylish riding gloves to keep riders hands' safe and smooth in all seasons.

​Steelbird has launched two varieties of riding gloves; Full-Finger and Half-Finger.

Features of full-finger riding gloves

​The glove is touchscreen-friendly, works with all the touchscreen devices. It also features cushioned palm rest, anti-skid fabric for better grip. The wrist velcro closer makes it convenient to put on and take off and for the desired fit. It also boasts of an ergonomic design to protect the fist.

Features of half-finger riding gloves

The glove feature suede polyester fabric, ribbed fabric at the back for better movement, synthetic perforated palm for better grip. It also offers unbreakable knuckle protection.

These gloves by Steelbird are made with fine attention to detail and utilize breathable mesh fabric for enhanced air circulation and ventilation inside gloves. The gloves are also extremely lightweight and suitable for all outdoor activities such as while riding a motorcycle, gym, climbing, hiking, cycling, and camping etc.

"When riding a motorcycle, it is important to gear up properly. In the same line, bike riding gloves ensure that your hands and fingers are shielded from dust, scratches, heat, water, and similar factors. Getting these bike riding gloves will also ensure you have a proper grip while driving," the company said.

​Both the gloves, full-finger and half-finger, have been developed with best-in-class features to make the biking experience safe and stylish for the riders.

"These bike riding gloves are designed using top-notch fabric, and allied material. Combining comfortable texture, breathable nature, and easy-to-carry nature, these bike riding gloves are light in weight and have a long shelf life," said Rajeev Kapur, Managing Director, Steelbird Group.

Commenting on the demand outlook of the gloves, Kapur said, "The Indian two-wheeler industry has the biggest share of motorcycles. Consequently, this creates a huge market for biking gears. The riders, however, hardly have any choice when it comes to buying branded and international quality riding gears. And this is where these gloves come in."

Price and availability

The full-finger glove is priced at Rs 599 while the half-finger glove is priced at Rs 529 and available in different sizes and are available at all Steelbird outlets and on steelbirdhelmet.com.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, December 09, 2021, 07:01 PM IST