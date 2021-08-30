Steelbird Helmets introduces new Riderz Shoppe in Jaipur

Expanding its presence in Rajasthan, Steelbird Helmets has opened a new Riderz shoppe in Jaipur, Rajasthan-303003. Through this, the brand will be offering a wide array of riding gears and helmets. The new store will act as a one-stop-shop for bikers as it will have more than 200 varieties of helmets, jackets, suits and gloves, the company said in a press release.

Rajeev Kapur, Managing Director, Steelbird Helmets said, “Rajasthan is one of the most promising markets for us. Our objective is to provide the best quality riding gear with a huge range of ISI helmets at the doorstep of the consumer. We shall keep introducing a new range of helmets and hi-tech biking gear in due course of time in these shops. Through network expansion, we will be bringing the company closer to its existing and potential customers. We will continue our network expansion & have aggressive expansion plans in FY 2021-22”.

Shailendra Jain, Global Group President, Steelbird Helmet, said “the Indian helmet industry is flooded with spurious and cheap products which are playing with the life of innocent people as they are not aware about safe products which are adequately tested to survive an accident. “

He also said that, Indian two-wheeler industry has the maximum share of motorcycles, creating a huge market for biking gears. The riders, however, hardly have any choice when it comes to buying branded and international quality riding gears. He said through Riderz Shop the company plans to bridge the gap and educate people to go for qualitative products.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday,August 30, 2021, 01:22 PM IST