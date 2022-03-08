Steel maker Goodluck India exports Rs 1,000 cr goods during ongoing fiscal

Homegrown steel products maker Goodluck India on Tuesday said it exported goods worth Rs 1,000 crore during the ongoing financial year, mainly to its customers in Europe and North America, registering a 100 per cent.

The New Delhi-based company had made exports valuing Rs 475 crore in the entire 2020-21 financial year.

''During the April-February period of 2021-22 fiscal year, the company has achieved an export of Rs 1,005.45 crore as against Rs 475 crore in the entire financial year 2020-21. Europe and North America were major export destinations for the company,'' Goodluck India said in a statement.

Goodluck India Chairman M C Garg said: ''Crossing the Rs 1,000-crore mark is a huge achievement for us as times have been tough and we have faced numerous challenges in the past few years.''

However, Garg added, the focus on product development, growing portfolio and the desire to achieve higher quality enabled the company to achieve this milestone.

BSE-listed Goodluck India has manufacturing plants at Sikandrabad (Uttar Pradesh) and Kutch (Gujarat) with a total installed capacity of 3,26,000 tonnes per annum.

The company manufactures a wide range of engineered steel structures, precision/auto tubes, forging for defence and aerospace, CR (cold rolled) products and GI (galvanised iron pipes) pipes.

These products are used by automobile manufacturers, infrastructure, engineering industries, and oil & gas industries, among others.

(With inputs from ANI)

Published on: Tuesday, March 08, 2022, 03:33 PM IST