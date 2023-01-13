e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessState-owned REC to power up Madhya Pradesh discoms, power management co and solar project with Rs 21,086 cr

State-owned REC to power up Madhya Pradesh discoms, power management co and solar project with Rs 21,086 cr

Another pact has been inked with Rewa Ultra Mega Solar Ltd wherein the company will provide Rs 1,000-crore financial support to develop renewable energy projects.

PTIUpdated: Friday, January 13, 2023, 10:01 PM IST
article-image
Representational Image/ File Image
Follow us on

State-owned REC Ltd will extend financial assistance worth Rs 21,086 crore to discoms in Madhya Pradesh, MP Power Management Company Ltd & Rewa Ultra Mega Solar project.

REC has inked three separate pacts with MP Power Management Company Limited (MPPMCL), discoms in Madhya Pradesh and Rewa Ultra Mega Solar Ltd to this effect.

Read Also
REC collaborates with ALIMCO for distribution of aids & assistive devices to persons with special...
article-image

An MoU has been signed with MPPMCL to extend financial assistance of Rs 15,086 crore for upcoming Sarani and Amarkantak thermal power projects besides other system improvement works, technology upgradation, modernization among other projects in Madhya Pradesh, the Ministry of Power said in a statement on Thursday.

Another pact has been inked with Rewa Ultra Mega Solar Ltd wherein the company will provide Rs 1,000-crore financial support to develop renewable energy projects covering green energy parks/projects, and/or associated infrastructure including power evacuation.

Read Also
REC organises 'Bijli Utsav' in Assam as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav
article-image

"Additionally, as a part of a REC-World Bank programme, REC has committed an amount of Rs 5,000 crore to MP discoms (power distribution companies) to further strengthen the distribution reforms," it said.

Under the Ministry of Power, REC (formerly known as Rural Electrification Corporation Limited), provides financial assistance to power sector projects across all segments -- development, generation, transmission or distribution.

RECENT STORIES

Donald Trump's company fined $1.6 million for tax fraud

Donald Trump's company fined $1.6 million for tax fraud

In Pics: From green mobility to self-balancing e-scooters, highlights from Day 3 of Auto Expo 2023

In Pics: From green mobility to self-balancing e-scooters, highlights from Day 3 of Auto Expo 2023

Ethanol firm BCL approves Rs 201 cr fundraiser

Ethanol firm BCL approves Rs 201 cr fundraiser

State-owned REC to power up Madhya Pradesh discoms, power management co and solar project with Rs...

State-owned REC to power up Madhya Pradesh discoms, power management co and solar project with Rs...

Despite tensions, India-China trade hits all-time high of $135.98 billion

Despite tensions, India-China trade hits all-time high of $135.98 billion