State-owned engineering firm BHEL bags Rs 10,800 cr order from NPCIL

State-owned engineering firm BHEL on Tuesday said it has bagged an order worth Rs 10,800 crore from NPCIL.

''BHEL secures largest ever order worth Rs 10,800 Crores from NPCIL for EPC of Turbine Island for 6 units of 700 MWe," it said in a BSE filing.

The six orders, received on August 30, 2021, envisage setting up of four units of 700 MWe at Gorakhpur, Haryana, and two units of 700 MWe at Kaiga, Karnataka.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, August 31, 2021, 11:53 PM IST