State of the Art Digital Mammography Facility inaugurated at Tata Memorial Centre, Mumbai

On 8th March, 2021; on the occasion of International Women's Day, Chief Guest, Smt N. Ambika, Deputy Commissioner of Police, HQ1, Mumbai, with Dr. R. A. Badwe, Director, Tata Memorial Centre, inaugurated a 'State of the Art' Contrast and 3D Digital Mammography equipment at Tata Memorial Hospital, Parel, Mumbai.

DCP Smt. N. Ambika encouraged women to be financially independent, play an active role in making family decisions and above all, to look into their own health. Breast Cancer is now the commonest cancer among women, globally and in India as per the recent Globocan 2020 data.

Dr. Rajendra Badwe Director, TMC, emphasized on the importance of early detection of cancers being an essential step in saving lives, balanced by a combination of regular clinical and self-breast examination and mammography in select population. He also highlighted the greater importance of good mammography techniques required for planning surgeries.