Startups raise $10.9 bn in funding in July-September: PwC India

Indian startups have had a bountiful third quarter 2021. They received a record funding of 410.9 billion across 347 deals in the third quarter of 2021. This is twice the amount of funding received in Q3 of the calendar year 2020 and an approximate increase of 41 per cent compared to the second quarter of 2021.

According to a PwC India report, FinTech, EdTech and SaaS are the top three hot investment sectors in the calendar year 2021 (CY21), together accounting for approximately 47 per cent of the total funding activity, the report - Startup Perspectives - Q3 CY21 - said.

In the first three quarters of 2021, investments worth $4.6 billion in the FinTech space were recorded, which is an increase of approximately three times from $1.6 billion in 2020.

Investments worth $2.5 billion for 53 deals closed in the FinTech segment were recorded in the third quarter of CY21 alone across various stages of investment, it said.

Approximately 84 per cent of the funding activity was driven by growth and late-stage deals. Around 61 per cent of the total deal activity consisted of early-stage funding rounds for $1.6 billion (average ticket size per round $4 million), the report said.

Bengaluru and NCR continue to be the key start-up cities in the country, together contributing around 76-78 per cent of the total funding activity in the first three quarters of both CY20 and CY21, followed by Mumbai and Pune, it said.

(With PTI inputs)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, October 18, 2021, 11:05 PM IST