Startup Repos to represent India at Viva Technology 2022 in Paris

Viva Technology is recognized worldwide as a powerful catalyst for business transformation, startup growth, and innovation for the common good. /Founder: Chetan Walunj and Aditi Bhosale Walunj |

Repos is set to represent India at Europe’s biggest startup and tech event - Vivo Technology 2022. They will present their innovative solution of Mobile Energy Distribution - Repos Mobile Petrol Pump through the energy e-commerce platform to help the world transition towards a carbon-neutral future, it said in a press statement.

In a ‘first time ever’, India has been chosen as the Country of the Year for the 6th edition of Viva Technology 2022 which is to be held in Paris from June 15th - 18th, 2022.

Viva Technology is recognized worldwide as a powerful catalyst for business transformation, startup growth, and innovation for the common good. Since 2016, VivaTech brings together, in Paris and online, business leaders, startups, investors, researchers, and innovators to ignite positive change in business and for society.

The event provides an opportunity for startups to showcase their innovations in technology that have the potential to create greater good for humanity. Repos is one of the very few startups that will be physically representing India at this prestigious startup and technology event.

Speaking on this opportunity, Chetan Walunj and Aditi Bhosale Walunj, Founders, Repos, said, “There is a no bigger honor than representing your country on a global platform. We aim to make a mark when we stand there on behalf of India as we present our innovative solution of Mobile Energy Distribution - Repos Mobile Petrol Pump.”

Repos has also recently raised a pre-Series A round of funding of Rs 560 million from Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons, Ratan Tata, and other investors. This is the first time ever that a start-up has received funding from Ratan Tata twice. The purpose of Repos is to solve the problem of increasing carbon emissions through an effective and systematic distribution of energy. They are currently present in over 220 cities across India through its 1,500+partners and 2,500+ Repos Mobile Petrol Pumps.

Read Also Startup Repos Energy gets another round of funding from Ratan Tata