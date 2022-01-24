Startup ReadyAssist lines up $8 mn investment to set up EV stores

Startup ReadyAssist stated that it plans to invest US$8 million (around Rs 60 crore) in one year to augment electric vehicles infrastructure in the country.

The company added that it plans to set up phygital stores (physical stores augmented by digital capabilities) under brand name GRID in 200 prime locations across top ten cities in the country.

The company further stated that GRID will have in-house quick service kiosk, battery swap facilities, EV charging infrastructure for both two and four-wheelers.

The company has thousands of mechanics upskilled on EV capabilities to service its road-side assistance (RSA) and annual maintenance contract (AMC) customers across India.

The new service aims to extend roadside emergency assistance to the EV segment along with strengthening EV charging/swapping infrastructure.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Monday, January 24, 2022, 03:37 PM IST