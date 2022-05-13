Startup Mishry aims to create a 6000-odd network of momprenuers this fiscal

Mishry, product review platform, aims to build a 6000 strong network of momprenuers in this fiscal and enable these stay at home mothers boost their earning by writing, first-hand and experience-driven product reviews.

The initiative, known as Mishry Mums, was earlier started by the startup as a way to help get back stay at home mothers on long maternity-breaks to re-enter the formal workforce. Soon, this expanded to an informal group of Mums who started participating in reviews regularly. At present there are about 1000 Mishry Mums from across India on Mishry’s platform, it said in a statement.

Started by former media professional and content specialist Tanu Ganguly in 2019, Mishry aims to make shopping for products better, with content that is thorough and credible.

The platform currently has nearly 450,000 MAUs, a social media community of over 45,000 followers, besides 1000-odd momprenuers from all over India.

Mishry has so far raised investments from Angel investors, including Vir Sanghvi, Rajiv Garodia, and Kiran Shetty. It also has Jonathan Callcut, Europe's leading voice in the business of reviews, as a strategic advisor and mentor on the business.

Talking about Mishry Mums, Tanu Ganguly, Founder of Mishry said, “The initiative was started as an internal process to help Mums come back to work after extended maternity or child care break. In our line of work - the Inherent knowledge of mums and how they make kitchen grocery related decisions is key. So we wanted to get in these mothers - who have this undocumented knowledge of products and would work flexible hours, while also earning a steady income.”

For every piece of review-based content, creators from Mishry Mums have earned anything from Rs 1500 to Rs 40,000 so far.

For Mishry, the initiative is an integral part of its larger mission of digitising the recommendation cycle. “When mums try things, not only do brands get a chance to have a very specific audience try out their products, but also these Mums act as amplifiers taking the message to a larger potential customer-base,” Tanu added.

Published on: Friday, May 13, 2022, 12:04 PM IST