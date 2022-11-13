Startup hit by $5,00,000 loss due to employee working remotely, here’s why

Representative Image | Pixabay

The lockdown was mostly waking up and logging in at work from living rooms that turned into offices for employees across the globe, but it also introduced them to a new lifestyle. As travel restrictions were relaxed, work from home became remote work, since many started working on the go. From Goa to Manali, Indian professionals on workation were glued to laptops all day before seeking adventures, as 81 per cent believe their work can be handled remotely.

Paying for an employee’s workation

But a firm in the US has been hit hard by a drawback of remote working, since an employee’s workation cost them $5,00,000 due to compliance issues. Turns out that a former engineer at the startup GravyWork hadn’t informed employers about his trips to California and Texas, while he continued working from there. This was fun for the employee but caused problems since the company isn’t registered in both states.

Taking the right measures

The firm eventually got a notice from California and Texas, and had to pay a $30,000 fine, but the time and effort that went into resolving the issue cost them $5,00,000. Following the debacle, the firm hasn’t banned employees from working remotely, but now those travelling while they work get the status of independent contractors. Despite suffering financially, the firm tackled the drawback with required measures, instead of outlawing work from home like Twitter did under Musk.

Indian IT firms spooked by moonlighting?

In India, IT firms have called their employees back to office, after moonlighting or workers taking up side jobs possibly with rivals, sparked concern among employers. As for employees, a survey by human insight firm UserTesting revealed that long working hours caused burnout, which might become a reason for 50 per cent Indians to resign. But there are firms such as Axis Bank, which have reported a spike in performance from employees who work from home.