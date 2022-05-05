Startup Diagright to expand paramedic service to 200 cities; eyes Rs 50 cr biz this fiscal

Health technology startup Diagright is planning to expand its para-medical and sample collection facilities to around 200 cities and more than double its revenue to Rs 50 crore by end of the current fiscal year, a senior official of the company said on Thursday.

Diagright Co-Founder and chief operating officer Puneet Sharma told PTI that the company is working on a model to build a 'Swiggy' of diagnostics labs and 'Uber' of phlebotomists and paramedics.

He said Diagright has over 32,000 phlebotomists and paramedics on its platform and partnered with over 1,500 labs including Dr. Lal pathlabs, Metropolis, Redcliffe etc for providing services in about 37 cities across North India.

The Health technology startup will be expanding our services and footprint.

''We are planning to expand our presence in around 200 cities in India in the next 12 months and Rs 50 crore revenue by end of the current financial year,'' Sharma said.

The company closed last financial year with annual revenue of Rs 22 crore.

Diagright is running a pilot with 45 diagnostics centres in Lucknow and plans to extend services to 100 cities within the next six months.

''We are expanding to Mumbai and Bangalore next month and Hyderabad and Pune right after that. Our plan is to see the inorganic growth in the cities.

''In the last one month, we have launched in 20 cities due to the availability of labs and Phlebotomists. Gradually, we are now building and shifting our focus towards western and southern parts of the country,'' Sharma said.

Published on: Thursday, May 05, 2022, 03:00 PM IST