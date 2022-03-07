Star Sports unveils MS Dhoni’s new avatar in second campaign promo film of #YehAbNormalHai

After enthralling all fans with the spectacular new look this season, Star Sports has unveiled yet another new avatar of MS Dhoni in the latest campaign promo film of the series #YehAbNormalHai.

The new campaign film, launched by the official broadcaster, showcases MS Dhoni donning the look of a patriarch of a typical Indian home. While the entire family is hooked to the television set to watch the intense IPL game, the phone rings and disturbs the thrill and mood of viewing the exciting match.

To divert the situation, Mahi and his family make up the most outrageous reason to ensure they don’t get distracted from their favourite tournament, reiterating that such reasons are normal during the IPL season #YehAbNormalHai.

Star Sports will surprise the viewers with more such campaign promo films in the coming days, it said in a press statement.

Fans across India can watch all the action from the TATA IPL 2022 from March 26 onwards, LIVE & Exclusive on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar

Published on: Monday, March 07, 2022, 12:25 PM IST