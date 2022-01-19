Star Localmart eyes 3,000 stores over next three years

Star Localmart, the retail arm of Sanjay Ghodawat Group, inaugurated its first retail store at Kesnand, Wagholi in Pune.

The company aims to enhance the lives of consumers with convenience and product affordability, while simultaneously providing an unparalleled retail experience by empowering local resources.

Star Localmart aims to generate 25000 local employment opportunities, with the goal of opening 3000 stores over the next three years, that would aid the expansion of the retail stores into new markets.

Star Localmart operates more than 45 retail stores across parts of Maharashtra and Karnataka like Kolhapur, Sangli, Ichalkaranji, Ratnagiri, Miraj, Belgavi, Bagalkot and other locations.

(With inputs from ANI)

Published on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 02:24 PM IST