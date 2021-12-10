Star Health shares lists with discount; slumps 6% in early trade

Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Ltd listed with a discount on Friday, with the scrip slumping over 6 per cent.

The shares of the company, which were sold at a price of Rs 900 apiece in the initial public offering (IPO), opened at Rs 848.80 on the BSE, reflecting a fall of 5.69 per cent.

In early trade on the NSE, the scrip opened at Rs 845 apiece, a decline of over 6 per cent compared to the issue price of Rs 900 apiece. On the BSE, the company's market capitalisation stood at Rs 48,850.32 crore.

Star Health, a leading private health insurer, is owned by a consortium of investors such as Westbridge Capital and Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. It received a subscription of 79 per cent on the last day of the IPO, which closed on December 2.

The insurer's offer went through as portions set aside for both Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) and retail investors were fully subscribed.

The issue comprised fresh issue of up to Rs 2,000 crore and an offer-for-sale, and the price band was Rs 870-900 per share.

The equity market was trading in the red, with the 30-share Sensex shedding over 171 points to 58,635.67 points while the broader Nifty index declined over 37 points to 17,479.80 points.

(With inputs from PTI)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, December 10, 2021, 12:30 PM IST