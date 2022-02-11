Standard Chartered Bank funds 20 new vision centres across 5 districts of UP, Bihar

Standard Chartered Bank announced it has joined hands with Mission for Vision for setting up 20 new vision centres (VCs) in several districts of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar under their Seeing is Believing and Mission Jyot programmes respectively. Sadguru Seva Sangh Trust and Siliguri Greater Lions Eye Hospital are the other two partners in this project which is expected to cater to a population coverage of one million people, it said in a press statement.

The project will entail setting up of 15 VCs in Uttar Pradesh (Districts: Kaushambi, Pratapgarh and Prayagraj) and five VCs in Bihar (Districts: Kishanganj and Araria). These vision centres, which will be established in remote locations for serving the socio-economically challenged communities, will be manned by trained optometrists and eye health personnel. A significant proportion of the workforce running this project will be women to promote higher uptake of eye health services by women in the targeted communities, it added.

Uttar Pradesh and Bihar have a higher prevalence of blindness and visual impairment. Vision Centres are sustainable, accessible, primary eye care clinics that offer comprehensive services by trained optometrists or vision technicians at affordable rates. Services include primary eye care, referral services, follow-up and adequate awareness creation and eye health education in the community.

Karuna Bhatia, Head of Sustainability, India, Standard Chartered Bank, said, “With these new 20 vision centres to be set up with our partners across Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, we plan to offer a large number of patients in these and surrounding areas the opportunity to get their eyes treated in a timely manner, enabling them to lead normal lives.”

Jagdish M Chanrai, Founder, Mission for Vision shared his thoughts, “Timely vision care can transform lives. With this understanding, we are pleased to join hands with Standard Chartered Bank towards this initiative. These Vision Centres will strengthen the eye health systems in these states and also contribute towards the global integrated people-centred eye care (IPEC) process.”

Dr BK Jain, Director, Trustee, Shri Sadguru Seva Sangh Trust added, “Our collaborative efforts will further strengthen the confidence and support of the community on our efforts, whereby we can reach many needier populations in the region and provide quality eye care services in a sustainable manner”

Published on: Friday, February 11, 2022, 12:34 PM IST