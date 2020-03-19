Standard and Poor lowers India's growth prospects to 5.2% in 2020

Chennai: Global credit rating agency Standard and Poor's (S&P) on Wednesday lowered the forecasts for India to 5.2 per cent from the earlier 5.7 per cent.

In a statement S&P Global Ratings said: "We lower our forecasts for China, India, and Japan for 2020 to 2.9 per cent, 5.2 per cent and -1.2 per cent (from 4.8 per cent, 5.7 per cent, and -0.4 per cent previously)."

According to S&P, the timing of a recovery depends, most of all, on progress in containing Coronavirus spread.

"Even if major progress is made during the second quarter, after a sustained period of stressed cash flow many firms will be in no position to resume investing quickly.

Households that have either lost their jobs or have worked fewer hours will spend less. Banks will be busy managing the deterioration in asset quality. There will be pent-up demand but the longer the crisis drags on, the weaker it will be," S&P said.