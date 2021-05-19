St. Xavier's High School Vapi celebrates International Family Day virtually

International Family Day was celebrated on a virtual level on 15th May 2021 at St. Xavier's High school Vapi, the students tried to show the importance of family in everyone's life through various activities, every student needs to understand this during their studies.

They expressed their feelings through the young children of the Montessori section which showed his gratitude towards family members. The small children's were also made to draw a beautiful picture of their family members, the students of the primary section chose each member of his family and praised them. Expressing worthy deeds and they made a beautiful picture of the mask on which the word "I love my family" was expressed, the students of the secondary section made a word collage which included the names of the family members and also organized an essay competition. The students of standard Eight and Ten gave a beautiful presentation with words explaining the importance and value of family, also shared family photos, succeeded in explaining the need for warmth and love of family members in today's fast paced world. At the end, school principal Salma Pathan praised the hard work of the children.