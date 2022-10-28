SSC GD Constable 2022: Application Forms Released: Check here

Staff Selection Commission starts online application for Constable (GD) 2022 |

About SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2022:

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the application forms for Constable (GD) 2022. Candidates can apply online at the official website – ssc.nic.in

The last date and time for receipt of online applications is November 30 till 11 p.m. The last date to make online fee payment is December 1 till 11 p.m. An application fee of Rs.100 has to be paid. Meanwhile, women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee.

The exam will be conducted in January, as per the schedule. A total of 24,369 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. In the application form, the candidate must select three exam centers within the same region, in order of priority. The examination will be of 60 minutes duration.

Eligibility requirements of SSC GD Constable 2022:

To apply for the posts, a candidate must be between 18 to 23 years of age as on January 1, 2023. The candidates must have passed Matriculation or 10th Class Examination from a recognized Board