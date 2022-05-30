e-Paper Get App

SriLankan Airline makes a beeline for refuelling at Thiruvananthapuram airport

Now owned by the Adani group, the airport since Sunday is seeing the SriLankan Airlines fly down for refuelling

AgenciesUpdated: Monday, May 30, 2022, 11:07 AM IST
article-image
Sources said, the SriLankan Airline is preferring the Thiruvananthapuram airport than Chennai. |

With Sri Lanka reeling under its worst economic crisis, its national airline has begun refuelling at India's Thiruvananthapuram international airport.

Now owned by the Adani group, the airport since Sunday is seeing the SriLankan Airlines fly down for refuelling.

A few of their long haul flights to Australia and Europe have already availed the services according to sources, and more of their flights are expected in the coming days.

The average time taken to fly from Colombo to here is around 35 minutes and is the closest airport from there.

Sources said, the SriLankan Airline is preferring the Thiruvananthapuram airport than Chennai.

The sources said the fuel charges here when compared to Chennai airport are less and there are two fuel outlets owned by the central public sector which includes BPCL and Indian Oil.

(With IANS inputs)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeBusinessSriLankan Airline makes a beeline for refuelling at Thiruvananthapuram airport

RECENT STORIES

Sidhu Moose Wala's father demands probe into his son's murder

Sidhu Moose Wala's father demands probe into his son's murder

Navi Mumbai: NMMC sees over 138 new cases of Covid in six days

Navi Mumbai: NMMC sees over 138 new cases of Covid in six days

Thane: Two container trucks overturned at Ghodbunder Road

Thane: Two container trucks overturned at Ghodbunder Road

Western Railway's recruitment cell invites applications for apprentices posts

Western Railway's recruitment cell invites applications for apprentices posts

Two new Vande Bharat trains expected to be ready by August 15, to run on trial basis

Two new Vande Bharat trains expected to be ready by August 15, to run on trial basis