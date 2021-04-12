SPMCIL celebrates 16th Foundation Day

Security Printing and Minting Corporation of India Limited celebrated its 16th Foundation Day on April 8, 2021 through digital mode. Tripti Patra Ghosh, CMD, SPMCIL presented the certificates and cheques to the Corporate Office employees for their excellent performance during the year 2019-20 in the presence of Shashank Saksena, Senior Economic Advisor, Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, Sunil Kumar Sinha, Director (HR.), Ajay Agarwal, Director (Finance) and Smt. Mamta Singh, IPS, CVO.

Addressing the event, the Chairman and Managing Director highlighted the achievements of the company and also mentioned the innovative initiatives. She also called upon all the employees to perform their best in the interest of the company. The Chief General Managers presented the certificates and cheques to the employees for their excellent performance in their respective 09 units during the occasion. The event was attended by high level Executives of the Company and union representatives of the Units.