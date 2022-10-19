Splurge all you want on Diwali but pay credit card dues on time, here's why

You can also surrender credit cards if fines seem unfair. | Representative Image

Credit cards come in handy during the festive season, allowing you to splurge on yourself or buy gifts, without having to worry about your bank balance. But once you’re done swiping through the marketplace, credit card bills remind you that it’s time to pay actual money for the shopping spree. It isn’t like there’s a recovery agent at your door, but not paying credit card dues on time can lead to pretty unpleasant consequences, which may limit your options in future.



You won’t see it coming



Now unforeseen circumstances such as a cash crunch or medical emergency that we don’t think of while shopping can cause delays in paying credit card bills. If it isn’t cleared three days after the due date, the bank will simply let credit information companies know that your account is past due. What this does is cause damage to the credit score, more commonly known as the CIBIL score, after a firm that handles files of 60 crore account holders in India.



Penalties in store



With a bad credit score, you can forget preference for loans and further credit benefits, even before the bank imposes a penalty for late payment. But it will only be charged on the amount which customers fail to pay, and not on the total amount, that too after notifying the user a month in advance. If it’s too much of a hassle, closing the account and returning the credit card after clearing dues, is one option for the consumer.



Why a good credit score pays off?



Although the issuer can’t charge a user for closing the account over fines they consider unfair, the fallout does dent your credit history for good. Even though you don’t intend to use credit cards after an unpleasant experience, maintaining a healthy CIBIL score has its perks.



Consumers with a good credit profile get quick loans at lower interest rates, and it also fetches better rewards for credit cards, along with negotiation power as well as discounts on processing fees. Maintaining a CIBIL score above 750 is ideal for making the most of these benefits, and is probably the reason behind those frequent calls offering pre-approved loans and credit cards.