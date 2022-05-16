SpiritualTech startup Rgyan raises $200K in Seed funding from angel investors

Rgyan, an online spiritual community platform, announced it had recently raised $200K in Seed funding from angel investors. Spirituality, an inseparable part of millions of people worldwide, helps in increasing a sense of peace and balance in physical, mental and emotional aspects of their lives.

Rgyan with its current fund raise looks forward to building a digital community of spiritual inclined individuals helping them with their different needs and taking their spiritual journey online.

The funds will be primarily used for product development and team expansion (engineering, product, content and media). Keeping the needs of the people at the centre, the company plans to build a range of products with advanced features to provide a better online experience to the digital spiritual community.

Umesh Khatri, Co-Founder and CEO, Rgyan, said, “We are contributing our efforts to digitise the offline spiritual space which is ancient old, remains unorganised, scattered and unserved. By building tech enabled products that will allow users to explore, connect, share and promote spiritual knowledge, we look forward to building a complete digital ecosystem to assist billions of users fulfil their different spiritual, devotional & wellbeing needs.”

Rgyan, a product of SoulGuide (SoulGuide Digital Pvt Ltd) is an online spiritual social community platform which lets users explore and share assimilated curated content in various spiritual categories like devotion, holy places, wellbeing, art/society, mythologies and others.

Rgyan which was started in 2018 as a blogging/classified platform has now more than 3000+ articles listed through its website with 3-4M annual active users, now look forward to evolve as a complete spiritual social networking portal which will let users create their profile, share their spiritual content, consume trending media posts, connect with community users and get access to a wide range of spiritual articles, video library and other offerings, it said in a press statement.

Published on: Monday, May 16, 2022, 11:22 AM IST