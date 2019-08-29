SpiceJet's dream of London slots goes sour, again

New Delhi: Ajay Singh-promoted Spicejet's plans to connect London from the winter have been grounded following its failure to secure slots at the Heathrow, the busiest European airport.

The Gurugram-based airline had applied for slots both at the Heathrow and Manchester to operate direct daily services from Amritsar and Mumbai, respectively, according to a source. The airline was planning to deploy an Airbus 330 on these routes.

Spicejet has been quite aggressive on its international expansion since the grounding of Jet Airways in April, as it could bag a sizeable number of landing rights in the Gulf and Southeast Asia.

"Spicejet has applied for slots for a daily flight between Amritsar and London from this winter. As slots at the Heathrow are very scarce it could not get one," Airport Coordination Ltd, which is the slot coordinator for Heathrow airport, said in an email communication.