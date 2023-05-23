 SpiceJet unfazed by insolvency row, announces 2nd pay hike in 7 months
Along with the raise for pilots announced on its 18th anniversary, SpiceJet also spread cheer to trainers and first officers by increasing their pay.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, May 23, 2023, 09:00 PM IST
article-image
SpiceJet Chairman and MD Ajay Singh | PTI

A part of IndiGo's fleet grounded due to engine shortage just like Go First's and the insolvency plea against SpiceJet over non-payment of dues to lessors has raised concerns as well as airfares. But SpiceJet, which has reached the brink of bankruptcy and managed to bounce back before, seems unfazed by the turbulence.

Shortly after announcing its target to bring back four out of 25 grounded aircraft by June 15, SpiceJet has announced its second pay hike for pilots in seven months.

Second hike in less than a year

  • After raising the salaries to Rs 7 lakh per month for 80 hours of flying in November 2022, the carrier has now increased it to Rs 7.5 lakh a month for 75 hours of flying.

  • Along with the raise for pilots announced on its 18th anniversary, SpiceJet also spread cheer to trainers and first officers by increasing their pay.

  • In addition to the monthly salary, captains of SpiceJet flights will also get a tenure-linked monthly loyalty incentive of Rs 1 lakh per month.

Rejuvenated by fresh funds

  • The announcements for revival and salary hikes were triggered by an inflow of $50 million through the emergency credit line guarantee scheme and via internal cash accruals.

  • Asking employees to stay committed, SpiceJet Chairman Ajay Singh also said that more flights will be launched on new routes soon.

