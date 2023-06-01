SpiceJet told to pay ₹380 crore to Kal Airways owner Maran by Delhi HC

File

Back in 2010, the media baron Kalanithi Maran bought a 37.7 per cent stake in SpiceJet for Rs 750 crore, only to hit turbulence later and sell it back to Ajay Singh for Rs 2 in 2015. But now the Marans are locked in a legal battle with SpiceJet over a dispute related to the payment of interest in a share transfer.

The Delhi High Court has now stepped in and directed SpiceJet to pay Rs 380 crore to Maran, after it failed it pay Rs 75 crore as per the Supreme Court's order.

On its part, SpiceJet has stated that the airline is already negotiating a comprehensive settlement with Maran, and has paid the principal amount of Rs 578 crore.