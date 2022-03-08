SpiceJet to operate 10 flights with all-women crew to celebrate Women's Day

To celebrate the International Women’s Day, SpiceJet announced it will be operating 10 all-women crew flights across India today. Additionally, the flight dispatch offices at Delhi (both Terminal 1 and 3) and Mumbai airports will also be operated by all-women staff.

These flights will be operated on the Hyderabad-Tirupati, Tirupati-Hyderabad, Delhi-Srinagar, Srinagar-Delhi, Mumbai-Delhi, Mumbai-Srinagar, Srinagar-Mumbai, Gwalior-Kolkata, Ahmedabad-Udaipur and Udaipur-Ahmedabad sectors.

SpiceJet’s young lady Captains are among the very few in the world flying to critical airfields like Kabul and Leh on a regular basis. Out of the total number of pilots at SpiceJet, around 14 percent are women, it said in a press release.

In March 2018, in a first of its kind initiative, the airline conducted an exclusive recruitment drive for women pilots for its Boeing 737 and Bombardier Q400 fleet.

As part of the many supportive policies offered to women pilots at SpiceJet, the airline offers home base as a choice to all women pilots, including new joiners, thus allowing them to strike the right balance between their professional and personal life. Another supportive policy is that Women pilots, once declared on maternity leave, are given the option for a suitable ground job to offset for the additional off-time post-delivery.

Women pilots are also offered a fixed monthly flying pattern that ensures they get back home at the end of the day. They are also provided special contracts allowing them to choose a flight schedule which is convenient for them, it added.

Published on: Tuesday, March 08, 2022, 02:16 PM IST