 SpiceJet To Get ₹500 Crore From Promoter Ajay Singh
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessSpiceJet To Get ₹500 Crore From Promoter Ajay Singh

SpiceJet To Get ₹500 Crore From Promoter Ajay Singh

The board of SpiceJet on Wednesday considered options for raising fresh capital.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, July 12, 2023, 06:59 PM IST
article-image
SpiceJet To Get ₹500 Crore From Promoter Ajay Singh | Image: SpiceJet (Representative)

SpiceJet promoter Ajay Singh will infuse Rs 500 crore into the airline, a move that will help boost its financial position amid multiple headwinds.

The fresh equity infusion will help the carrier in accessing additional credit facilities of Rs 206 crore under the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS), it said in a statement on Wednesday.

The board of SpiceJet on Wednesday considered options for raising fresh capital.

"Ajay Singh, promoter of the company, in order to strengthen the financial position of the company, offered to infuse Rs 500 crore," the statement said.

Singh, who is the Chairman and Managing Director of SpiceJet, said he is pleased to infuse Rs 500 crore into the company.

"SpiceJet has a bright future and I am committed to helping it achieve its full potential. This investment will allow the airline to accelerate its growth plans and capture new opportunities in the market, grow its revenue and profits," he said.

Read Also
EaseMyTrip Signs General Sales Agreement With SpiceJet Airlines
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Tata Motors Allots 3,71,200 Ordinary Shares To Employees As Stock Option

Tata Motors Allots 3,71,200 Ordinary Shares To Employees As Stock Option

Dr. Reddy’s Proposed Rituximab Biosimilar Application Accepted For Review By USFDA, EMA and MHRA

Dr. Reddy’s Proposed Rituximab Biosimilar Application Accepted For Review By USFDA, EMA and MHRA

SpiceJet To Get ₹500 Crore From Promoter Ajay Singh

SpiceJet To Get ₹500 Crore From Promoter Ajay Singh

Polycab India Announces 47,733 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option

Polycab India Announces 47,733 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option

Earnings Q1 2024 LIVE: HCL Tech Net Profit Rises To ₹3,531 Crore, Total Income Up At ₹26,640...

Earnings Q1 2024 LIVE: HCL Tech Net Profit Rises To ₹3,531 Crore, Total Income Up At ₹26,640...