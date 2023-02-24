e-Paper Get App
SpiceJet stocks up 15% after profit jumps by 160% in Oct-Dec quarter

Despite the declining rupee and increasing fuel prices, SpiceJet was able to capitalise on its passenger and cargo business.

Friday, February 24, 2023
After the Air India and Vistara merger, SpiceJet may have less than 10 per cent market share, but its stock remains the second most valuable among Indian airlines. With a strong post-pandemic recovery in domestic air travel for India, SpiceJet has posted a 160 per cent surge in profits. The positive numbers have also propelled its stock upwards by a staggering 15 per cent to end the week.

For the October to December quarter, the revenue for SpiceJet went up by 2.4 per cent to hit Rs 2,316 crore. But its real win was to emerge from a Rs 833 crore loss in the previous quarter, and fly towards a Rs 42 crore profit. Despite the declining rupee and increasing fuel prices, SpiceJet was able to capitalise on its passenger and cargo business.

Citing operational constraints, SpiceJet had also ended flights to and from Sikkim's Pakyong airport, even though it was the only carrier flying to the destination. In the second quarter the carrier also sent 80 pilots on leave without pay, but in October-December, it attributed its profitability to restructuring.

Even though ATF price hikes increased operating costs by 48 per cent, SpiceJet was able to add 15 new routes and 254 chartered flights in the third quarter of FY23.

