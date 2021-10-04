SpiceJet restores employees' salaries to pre-COVID levels

Private airline SpiceJet has restored employees' salaries to pre-Covid levels on the back of waning COVID 2.0 impact.



The airline paid full salaries for the month of September to employees.



Besides, salaries were disbursed on the last day of the month, as had been the practice during pre-Covid days.



"From September 2021, the company has also reverted back to paying salaries in one go instead of paying it in two parts," the airline said in a statement.



SpiceJet had cut salaries by 10-25 per cent in April 2020. This was rescinded by 50 per cent in November 2020.



"SpiceJet was forced to announce temporary salary cuts to ensure there would be no layoffs," it said.



The airline also said that employees in the lowest pay grades remained unaffected by these cuts and their salaries were paid in full.



Published on: Monday, October 04, 2021, 11:38 AM IST